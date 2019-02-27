Marjorie E. Pals, 93, of Dows passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Marjorie Pals will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street in Dows, with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the Dows Community Center on Saturday.

