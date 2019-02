Maria Dolores Duque-Lopez, 62, of Dows passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Funeral services for Maria Dolores Duque-Lopez will take place at 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion.

