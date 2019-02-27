Mahayla Faust is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for February 27, 2019

PREP OF THE WEEK FEBRUARY 27 2019

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at West Hancock High School. Mahayla Faust helped the West Hancock Girls basketball team back into the state tournament for the first time since 2012 last Monday night. In a 76-44 regional final win over Kingsley-Pierson, Mahayla led the Eagles with 19 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, and had 3 steals. Congratulations to West Hancock junior Mahayla Faust, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: James Betz, GHV Boys Basketball; Noah Miller, Forest City Boys Basketball;