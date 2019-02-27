Kari Singelstad, age 89 of rural Northwood, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, rural Northwood with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Burial will be in the Silver Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221