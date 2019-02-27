Donald Edwin Jensen, age 79 of Albert Lea, MN formerly of Kiester, passed away on February 24, 2019 at St John’s Woodlands in Albert lea, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials preferred to Farming of Yesteryear.

Don was born and baptized at home in Freeborn County on October 11, 1939 to Edwinand Ruby (Thisius) Jensen. He graduated from Kiester High School in 1958. Don and Karen Janzig were married August 27, 1958 and they made Kiester their home for 59 years. Don was an over the road truck driver for various companies and retired in 2004. He and Karen enjoyed camping, wintering in Sierra, AZ, trips and cruises to Alaska, Panama Canal, Caribbean, Hawaii, many places in the USA and the last few years in Bayport, AL. Don was active in city council and enjoyed being active with Farming of Yesteryear. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Kiester. He and Karen moved into Albert Lea in 2017 and enjoyed meeting new friends and taking many road trips. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife Karen of 60 years; his children: Mike Jensen of Lawler, IA, Ranae (JR) Myer of Sparta, WI, Roxanne (Troy) Krautbauer of Janesville, MN, Rita (Bill) Schutter of Leland, IA, and Marcus (Angie) Jensen of Forest City, IA. Eight Grandchildren: Lisa (Daymond) Ramsey, Jen (Jake) Weisser, Zakkery Reese, Ethan (Samantha) Schutter, Haley Schutter, Tanner Jensen, Spencer Jensen, and Kayler Jensen. Four step-grandchildren: Tanner Greenwood, Drew Greenwood, Madison Krautbauer, David Myer and 6 great-grandchildren. Brother Dale Jensen (Pat) and sister Jan Berry, brothers-in-law: Clifford Buendorf, Jerry (Lori) Janzig, Jonathan (Tami) Janzig and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Edwin and Ruby Jensen, step-mother Jeanette Jensen, daughter Rhonda Mattick, father-in-law, John Janzig II, mother-in-law, Anita Janzig, sister-in-law, Vernita Buendorf, brother-in-law, Darrell Berry, and brother-in-law, John Janzig III.

Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN in charge of arrangements.