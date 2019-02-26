Winnebago Board to Meet Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a public hearing concerning the Eagle Pork 14 site. The board will hear from the general public regarding any comments they may have about the project.

The board will then hear from the Iowa Drainage District Associations’ John Torbert who will discuss issues and new rules affecting county drainage districts. The visit is an annual one that briefs the county supervisors on these issues.

With secondary roads completely buried from the weekend storm, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will brief the board on the current state of the roads. Secondary road crews worked into the evening to clear the roads and open traffic back up again for all residents.

Drainage issues will also be reviewed including a seventh pay estimate from Larson Contracting to the county for work done on Drainage District 1.

Finally, the board will hold a 1pm meeting regarding construction flaws in the Public Safety Center. The board will look to create a list of work that remains to be done on the center and discuss options on how the work will get done.