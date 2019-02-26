Patrick J. Hill, 66, of Algona died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Kossuth Regional Center in Algona, Iowa

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell of Calvary Baptist Church officiating.

Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MOSAIC.



Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.