Hancock County Extension Announces Date of Family Fun Night

Hancock County Extension is excited to announce the 4th Annual Family Fun Night will take place on Friday, March 22nd from 5:30 – 8:00 pm at the GHV Elementary school in Garner. This event is sponsored in part by local seed dealers. The evening will include FREE pizza, LEGO robotics demonstrations, face painting, BINGO, young kid crafts & games, and even a petting zoo. Special K the musical clown who also specializes in giant bubbles will be our feature entertainment all evening. Everyone of any age is welcome to join us, but RSVP is required by March 18th for a meal count. Please RSVP by calling the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856.

This event has been made possible by our local seed dealers. “We are ready for this tradition of having a great community gathering in the midst of winter.” says Victoria Schmidt, Hancock County 4-H Coordinator. “Without our great sponsors, we would not be able to put on such a fun event for Hancock County families of all ages.” The Family Fun Night is being sponsored by: Mayland Ag Services, Southern Hancock Seed Services, Ag Vantage FS, Ricke Brothers Seed, Greiman Seeds, Casey Schleusner of Mycogen Seed, Sents Seed & Service, MaxYield, Britt Seed Company, and Jared Wellik of Becks Seed.

Hancock County Extension works to serve the people of Hancock County by offering educational opportunities for youth and adults alike. Visit the Hancock County Extension website at www.extension.iastate.edu/hancock to find more information about other programs offered. Stay tuned to Hancock County Extension via Facebook, @hancockcounty4h to see reminders and highlights for the exciting events planned. For more information, contact the Hancock County Extension Office, 641-923-2856.