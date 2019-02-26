Buffalo Center Gets the Most From the Weekend Storm

A blizzard and treacherous travel conditions struck much of the state this weekend. Snow plows were pulled from areas of northern Iowa Saturday night. The Iowa D-O-T closed Interstate-35 from the Ames exit all the way to the Minnesota border on Sunday morning. Rescue crews struggled to reach stranded motorists. Wright County Emergency Management director Jim Lester says road crews in his county set out Monday morning after the winds subside.

Hamilton County engineer Nikki Stinn said snow plows went out at noon Sunday to help clear paths to rescue motorists, but the plows were pulled off the roads after all rescues were completed.

Buffalo Center seems to have had the most snow from this weekend’s storm, 15 inches. The National Weather Service announced early Sunday morning this is the snowiest February on record at the Des Moines Airport. There’s been more than 24 inches, that’s two feet of snow in the capital city. At Eppley Airport in Omaha, there’s been more than 44 inches of snow since December 1st. That shatters a record set during the winter of 2003 and 2004. If Omaha gets another two-tenths of snow this week, it will set the all-time snowiest February record as well.