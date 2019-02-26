Area Stores Beware. More Funny Money Getting Passed Around

Iowans are being warned to be on the look-out for counterfeit $20 bills that are circulating around the region. Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says merchants of all kinds and individual consumers need to be watchful for the bogus bills.

The counterfeit bills aren’t printed on the high-quality paper as real currency, so that’s a tip-off.

There are other, more obvious signs, that the bills are fake, all you have to do is look more closely.

The latest one has “Kruger” where “Jackson” should be under the president’s picture on the twenty. There’s also a typo on the serial number where the “N” is backwards.