Wright County Board to Discuss Property Purchase

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am to discuss hire a new Heavy Equipment Operator and to sign Maintenance out of the Clarion Bridge Shed. Then the board will turn its attention to receiving and acting on a letter of intent for the purchase of a lot in the Wright County Agri-Business Park. The letter is signed by the unnamed client. The board will then act on a proposal for Archeological services in the Agri-Business Park.

The board will then turn its attention to a presentation by Luke Hugghins with McClure Engineering. He will present to the board new GIS Drainage Maps for the board to inspect and possibly approve.

The meeting will take place in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion.