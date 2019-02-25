King Says He’ll Run Again in 2020

Iowa Congressman Steve King says he’ll run for re-election in 2020, and he says the controversies surrounding him recently were amplified by cyber bullies. David Yepsen, moderator of IPTV’s “Iowa Press” program, had this question for King.

Republican leaders in the U.S. House denounced King’s comments about white supremacy that were published in the New York Times and stripped King of his committee assignments this year. King says certain phrases have been “weaponized” by critics on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms. King says that’s why Republicans lost House seats in 2018, and he nearly lost his own race.

King has asked supporters to pray that he be reinstated on committees. King also says he’d have no real influence on committees since Republicans lost the majority in congress. King has served in congress since January of 2003 and will be seeking a 10th term in 2020. State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull and a couple of other Republicans in the fourth congressional district have announced they intend to challenge King in the GOP primary election next year. King suggests a vote against him is a vote against President Trump’s agenda.

Trump made an appearance in Iowa to help King raise money for his 2014 campaign, then Trump was among the G-O-P candidates who appeared at a Caucus kick-off event King hosted in January of 2015. King endorsed Trump’s rival Ted Cruz before the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.