The Belmond-Klemme Jazz Band performed at the NCIBA District Jazz Festival Monday. Nine 2A bands competed and the BK students placed second (first place was South Central Calhoun, who was runner-up at the Jazz Championships last year). In addition, the students earned BK’s first-ever invitation to the Iowa Jazz Championships Tuesday, April 2 at ISU in Ames. The top 15 bands in the state in each class (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A) compete. The performance schedule will be released on March 4th.