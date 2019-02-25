The Winnebago County Conservation Board Receives Numerous Grants

Last summer, the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation and the Winnebago County Conservation Board launched a Capital Campaign to raise money for an environmental education center in Winnebago County. Since then, the Campaign has applied for and received numerous grants from various organizations. Among the grants that the two organizations have received so far are the following:

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Anonymous Fund, $2,000

DuPont Pioneer, $3,000

ITC Midwest, $5,000

The Farrer Endowment Foundation, $10,000

The Worth County Development Authority, $15,180.

and EDF Renewables, $10,000

In addition to the above grants, the Campaign has also received previously-reported grants from 3M ($27,000), The Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation ($25,000), and the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Family Foundation ($400,000), as well as $10,000 donations from both TSB and MBT banks. The Friends of Winnebago County Conservation and the Winnebago County Conservation Board would like to extend their gratitude to all of these organizations for their support of this project!