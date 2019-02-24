Warrior Indoor Track Sends Three to Nationals

A trio of Warriors will make their first trip to the national championships next weekend.

The Waldorf track and field teams found out Friday that men’s high jumpers Cameron Newsome and Isaiah Craig, and women’s sprinter Kaila Jackson, all earned berths to the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships, held Feb. 28 through March 2 in Brookings, S.D.

Newsome hit an automatic NAIA qualifying mark as he won the North Star Athletic Association title in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 8.25 inches. Newsome’s effort also was a Waldorf school record and rank him No. 12 in the nation going into nationals next weekend.

Teammate, Craig, will compete alongside Newsome in the high jump as he cleared 6-6.25 in the event at the NSAA Championships last weekend, finishing third overall and earning All-NSAA honors. Craig ranks No. 28 in the nation going into the NAIA meet.

Joining them and representing the Warrior women’s team is Kaila Jackson, who every weekend this indoor season set a new school record in the 60-meter dash.

She’ll shoot for yet another school record in that event as she qualified for nationals in the 60. Her time of 7.80 seconds ranks her No. 24 in the nation, and helped her finish second in the event at the NSAA championships and earn All-NSAA honors.

The NAIA championships will be held at the same venue where the Warriors achieved their success at the conference meet – the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the campus of South Dakota State University.

All three Warriors will be in action on Friday as the men’s high jump begins at 2 p.m., while the women’s 60-meter dash semifinals take place at 2:25 p.m. that day. Finals for the women’s 60-meter dash will be Saturday at 1:50 p.m.