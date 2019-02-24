Travel Not Advised Throughout the Broadcast Area

The Iowa Department of Transportation, County Sheriff’s Offices, and emergency personnel are warning area would be travelers to stay off the roads. Currently Highway 9 from Manly into New Haven is impassable and closed. Highway 9 from Forest City into Manly is considered unsafe and travel is not advised. Highway 9 west of Leland through Lakota and Armstrong is considered unsafe and travel is not advised.

Highway 15 south to Ringsted is reporting white out conditions, unsafe travel, and high winds. Highway 238 is considered impassable.

Highway 69 from the Minnesota border south to Blairsburg is considered dangerous and travel is not advised.

Highway 18 and Highway 169 are also considered dangerous and travel is not advised. White out conditions have been reported on both highways. Highway 18 east of Nora Springs is closed.

Highway 17 headed south from Wesley to near Humboldt is impassable at this time and has been closed.

A no-tow order has been placed into effect for the counties of Hancock, Winnebago, Franklin, Cerro Gordo, and Kossuth. Towing services will be prohibited until conditions improve.