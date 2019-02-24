I-35 Closed by Iowa DOT

The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa State Patrol, has closed Interstate 35 in both directions north of the U.S. 30 interchange at Ames to the Minnesota border due to blowing and drifting snow and limited visibility.

The gate system at the U.S. 30/I-35N interchange has been activated and the gate arms are down. Northbound I-35 travelers must exit at U.S. 30. Traveler services are available at the nearby U.S. 30 exits into Ames.

In addition to restricting travel on the mainline interstate roadway, all entrance ramps to I-35 at each of the intersecting roadways will be closed by gates.

Travelers already within the closed section will be allowed to exit the roadway. If vehicles are stranded, emergency crews will attempt to assist travelers to safety. Persons who have sought shelter in any available rest area facilities will be allowed to remain there, unless directed by Iowa DOT or law enforcement personnel to relocate to another designated safe location.

The decision to close an interstate roadway means a serious safety condition exists and rescue crews may be in the area. Persons should never attempt to enter a closed roadway or go around barricades or gates. In addition, travel conditions on roadways near the interstate are dangerous and many are listed as travel not advised. For your safety, it is best if you delay your trip in this area, if you do not need to travel.

The Iowa DOT will issue a notification when the roadway will be safely reopened.