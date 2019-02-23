Winter Weather is Again Upon Us

Overnight, freezing rain and snow mixtures fell in various parts of the broadcast area. This has cause some glazing of roads making things hazardous in locations. However, the worst is yet to come. This afternoon, the storm is expected to intensify and we will probably see the heaviest snowfall begin and continue until around midnight. With temperatures going up, it would not be out of the question to see rain or freezing rain again. The graph above indicates where as much as 6 inches could fall as a result of the storm.

Winds are going to play another major role in road conditions. It is possible to see wind gusts in open areas near 40mph. This will make the roads icy and dangerous to drive on. Travel is not recommended. The strong winds coupled with the blowing and drifting snow could cause severe reductions in visibility.

Precipitation is not expected to exit the area until Sunday. As a result, the National Weather service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the broadcast area until 6am Sunday.