NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Memorial Day Weekend Campsites Available Soon for Reservation

For people interested in camping during Memorial Day weekend, the three-month window to reserve a campsite at an Iowa state park opens Sunday, Feb. 24.

Memorial Day weekend begins Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27. Campsite reservations can be made three months prior to visiting, making it a good time to start planning a trip to a state park.

Information on Iowa’s state parks is available at www.iowadnr.gov including the link to make reservations. Campers can also log on directly to https://iowastateparks.reserveamerica.com/welcome.do.

Due to renovations to campgrounds and poor weather conditions, the following parks will not be available for camping reservations: Geode State Park, Marble Beach State Recreation Area, and Wilson Island State Recreation Area. Geode is expected to open in July 2019, and Marble Beach is expected to open in August 2019. Additionally, Lacey-Keosauqua State Park will reopen its newly renovated park May 15. Traffic is welcome to enter and leave the campground; however, there could be delays due to a campground roadway resurfacing project occurring Monday-Thursday through June 30, 2019.

Closure information can be found at www.iowadnr.gov/parkclosures and on individual park web pages.