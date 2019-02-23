NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Eagle Watching

Eagles are being seen throughout the area as they are now beginning nesting season. They are generally very easy to spot around area lakes, rivers, and streams. Eagles are essentially massive hawks that are often seen perched in the open or soaring on very long broad wings.

Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus)

The most common eagle in Iowa. As an adult it is easily identifiable by the white head and tail, large yellow bill, and a 70”-90 wingspan.

Juveniles are mostly dark with blotchy white on its underwing and tail. They take 4-5 years to reach full adult plumage.

They nest and overwinter in Iowa and are regularly found near rivers.

Feed mainly on fish, carrion, and roadkill.

For most, the nesting season begins in late February and March. If you see a nest, be sure not to disturb the birds and report the nest to the DNR.

Golden Eagle (Aquila chrysaetos)