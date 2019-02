The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake has been nominated in the category of “Venue of the Year – Small Capacity” by the Association of Country Music. Others nominated in the same category are the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, the House of Blues in Boston, Floore’s in Helotes, Texas, and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Winners will be awarded on Sunday, April 7th and will be televised on CBS Television.