Really!?! This Stuff Again?

A potent winter storm system will move through the southern Plains and then lift northeast through Iowa over the weekend. Along with it will come a diverse types of precipitation. Currently forecasters believe that there will be a period of icing on Saturday that will strike the area first while areas to south will get rain. As the colder air behind the front begins to filter into the area, the precipitation will change over to snow and potentially become heavy at times.

Winds will also become an issue as they pick up out of the northwest across the area on Saturday night. Wind gusts are projected to reach 23 miles per hour or stronger, especially in the rural areas where blizzard like conditions could develop due to the blowing and drifting snow.

Currently, forecasters are projecting anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of new snow accumulating in the area. The snow may blow and drift around all day Sunday and into Sunday night with strong winds forecast for the area.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area beginning Saturday at noon and continuing until Sunday evening at 6pm. The counties affected by the watch include Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Pocahontas, Palo Alto, and Humboldt.

Snow is expected to fall again on Monday going into Tuesday. The severity of that system has not warranted a watch or warning yet.