North Iowa Home Show Opens Today

The 28th Annual Home and Landscaping Show opens today and runs through Sunday at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City. Over 125 exhibitors will be showcasing the latest in new ideas and products for the home, lawn, and garden.

Exhibits at this year’s Home Show include new home contractors, remodeling experts, landscaping experts, interior design, and kitchen specialists. Experts will be on hand with energy saving solutions and creative options for the home. Solar energy is becoming a trend and contractors will be on hand. Consumers can shop for lighting, plumbing, water systems, flooring, hot tubs, fireplaces, sunrooms, grills, cookware, geothermal, lawn care equipment, custom and outdoor furniture, garage doors, and more.

Landscaping and gardening designers will construct landscaped garden displays utilizing pavers, retaining block, trees, shrubs, and a variety of products. Lawn equipment and lawn care products will also be featured.

Seminars will highlight Jeff Holper, the Mole Hunter, all three days of the show. The Mole Hunter has over 18,000 confirmed mole kills and will share his expertise and humor all three days of the show More seminars will cover home building, ponds, and water features, ash-bore Japanese beetles, and energy solutions.

A Weber gas grill will be the grand door prize sponsored by Kramer Hardware. Hours for the show are Friday from 3-8pm, Saturday from 10am to 7pm, and Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Adults are $5 and youth (12 and under) are free.

Details on the show information can be found at www.northiowahomeshow.com of by going to the North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show on Facebook.