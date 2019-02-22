More Snow Means More Hydrants Being Buried

Record snowfall has caused a lot of issues on the roadways across the state and fire departments want some help to keep the heavy snow from becoming an issue for them. Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper is among those asking residents to help keep snow cleared away from the city’s fire hydrants.

He says the delay could be crucial in attacking the fire.

Schipper says there are more than 600 fire hydrants located within the city limits, so his crew can’t clear all hydrants.

Schipper says you should clear any hydrants near your house, and if there isn’t one there, check for hydrants on the corner that need to be cleared out.