Waldorf Hockey Team Announced Weekend Series Against Midland has been Canceled

The Waldorf Warrior hockey team announced that their weekend series against Midland at the Albert Lea Ice Arena has been canceled because Midland will not be able to travel for the weekend series.

The games will not be rescheduled.

Also, the Waldorf hockey team announced that their exhibition game against Grand Valley State on Thursday, Feb. 28, has been canceled.

The schedule changes also mean that Saturday’s events, the Alumni gathering at the Waldorf hockey game and “Skate With The Warriors” after Saturday’s game, have been canceled, as well.

The Warriors next return to the ice at the Albert Lea Ice Arena on March 1, 2 and 3, hosting the Somang U20 team in a weekend exhibition series.