MercyOne to Offer Grief and Loss Support Group

MercyOne North Iowa Hospice’s Bereavement Department is offering a grief and support group known as Understanding Grief and Loss. This group provides education and support to individuals after the death of a loved one. The group is open to any individual and is not limited to those who used Hospice services.

The six week program will be held on Thursday evenings from March 14 to April 18, from 6pm to 8pm. Sessions will take place at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice located at 232 2nd Street SE in Mason City.

If the evening session is not an option, individual appointments for resources and support are available at no charge. There is no charge to participate in the support group, but space is limited, so registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, call (641) 428-6208 or toll free at (800) 297-4719.