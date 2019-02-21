Hanson Foundation Grant Awarded to Winnebago County Conservation Department

The Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, along with the Winnebago County Conservation Board, are excited to announce that they have received a $400,000 grant from the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Family Foundation on behalf of their Environmental Education Center Capital Campaign. The grant is the largest of 10 grants that the two organizations have received thus far for the project. In addition to the grants, the Capital Campaign has also raised over $145,000 from individual donors and businesses.

This latest donation means that the Campaign has now raised over $900,000 of the $1.2 million goal for the project. Fundraising for the new center is ongoing and people can continue to contribute by visiting the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s web site (www.winnebagoccb.com) and either downloading and sending in a pledge form or by donating online. Now that 75% of the project cost has been raised, it is hoped that ground can be broken for the center later this year, with a grand opening sometime in 2020.

The Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation and the Winnebago County Conservation Board truly appreciate all the support they have received for the Environmental Education Center and would like to thank everyone who has donated to this project and has helped to bring this vision closer to reality.

Accepting the donation (from left to right) are: Larry Vold (Friends Foundation), Tim Ranes (Friends Foundation), Robert Schwartz (WCCB Director), Tim Missal (Friends Foundation/WCCB), Dennis Busta (President/CEO of Manufacturer’s Bank and Trust and Hanson Foundation Community Adviser), Jeff Schmidt (WCCB), and Paul Fitzgerald (Friends Foundation).