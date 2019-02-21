Gov. Reynolds Selects Christopher McDonald as Supreme Court Justice

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Judge Christopher McDonald as her Iowa Supreme Court justice selection Wednesday morning at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

McDonald, of Des Moines, received his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law and his undergraduate degree from Grand View University. He has been serving on the Iowa Court of Appeals since September 2013. Judge McDonald also served as a district judge in the Fifth Judicial District.

“Judge McDonald has a wealth of life experience which has prepared him exceptionally well to serve our state in this new role,” said Gov. Reynolds. “He is a brilliant and thoughtful jurist who will bring a diverse and fair perspective to the bench. That’s vital as Iowans deserve a judge who believes in applying the law, not making it.”

Gov. Reynolds received three nominees from the state judicial nominating commission. Over the past several weeks, she personally interviewed each nominee, received extensive written materials from the nominees, and heard input from dozens of Iowans around the state.

McDonald is the governor’s second appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court.