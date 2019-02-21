Beverly A. McNeese, 77, of Britt, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services for Beverly McNeese will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Evangelical Free Church, 810 2nd Avenue Northwest in Britt with Pastor Randall Kay and Terry Baxter officiating. Burial will take place at Orthel Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the Evangelical Free Church and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. In the event of a winter weather event please check Ewing Funeral Home Facebook page or www.ewingfh.com.

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa

641-843-3839