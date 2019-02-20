Winter Storm Warning is Canceled

The National Weather Service has now canceled the Winter Storm Warning for the Iowa broadcast area. The storm system has left the area leaving behind significant amounts of snow. In Clear Lake, the official report was five inches of new snow. In Mason City, the official amount of snow that had fallen was 4.5 inches. In Algona, approximately 4.7 inches of new snow hit the ground. Further north, in Austin and Albert Lea, Minnesota, about 6 inches fell to the ground. At the KIOW Studios in Forest City, 5.5 inches of new snow fell.

A snow event has been declared in Forest City where all overnight parking must be moved to the designated parking on 6th and J Streets between 2am and 6am for effective clearing of the roads. In Belmond, a snow emergency has been declared where all cars in residential areas must be off the streets until the roads are cleared. The towns of Britt, Garner, Ventura, Clear Lake, Buffalo Center, and Thompson are following similar guidelines.

More snow will move into the area beginning Friday night possibly mixed with freezing rain. The mixture will turn all snow by Saturday night and become heavy at times. No determination has been made as to what accumulations are forecast at this time.