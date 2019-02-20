Iowa DNR Postpones Wednesday Meetings in Ventura Due to Winter Storm

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is postponing public meetings in Ventura today due to the winter storm. The meeting in Ventura will now be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Clear Lake Wildlife Unit headquarters, 15326 Balsam Ave.

“We want people to come to these meetings and the current weather forecast is not conducive to safe travel or to having a good turnout,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau.

The meetings are open to the public. Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

These meetings replace the one night listening session held in late winter over the past 15 years.

