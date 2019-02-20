Eleanor L. Ness, age 98, died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating.

Burial will take place in the Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

Visitation for Eleanor will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

