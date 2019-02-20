20 Iowa State Women Roll Past Sooners

The No. 20 Iowa State women’s basketball team (20-6, 10-4 Big 12) rolled to a 91-70 victory over Oklahoma (6-19, 2-12) in a Wednesday matinee in Norman. It was the first win for Iowa State at Oklahoma since the 2013-14 season.

Iowa State had five players in double figures in Bridget Carleton (28), Kristin Scott (16), Madison Wise (14), Ashley Joens (13) and Alexa Middleton (10).

How It Happened

After seven lead changes in the first quarter, the Cyclones recaptured the lead and eventually pushed their advantage to 22-15 at the end of the first. Madison Wise connected on 3-3 from downtown in the first quarter.

In the second, the Sooners clawed back and eventually tied the game at 29-29. A clutch Ashley Joens three put ISU back on top. Iowa State closed the first half on a 14-3 run, which was capped off by an Alexa Middleton jumper at the buzzer, and brought a 43-32 lead into the locker room at the intermission.

Iowa State came out firing in the second half, connecting on 66% of its third quarter field goal attempts. Heading to the fourth quarter, the Cyclones had put the game out of reach and led 74-53.

ISU finished the game 35-73 from the floor, shooting at a 48% clip. Iowa State out-rebounded Oklahoma by a 41-37 margin and forced 19 turnovers, which led to 27 points in the victory.

Players of Note[

Bridget Carleton, the Big 12’s leading scorer, tallied her 9th double-double of the season and the 18th of her career. She cashed in 28 points and brought down 10 rebounds. She was 11-17 from the field, including 4-8 from downtown. She also accounted for two steals and three assists.

Kristin Scott continued her hot streak in conference play. Although she didn’t hit a three, which is very uncharacteristic, she was 7-10 from the field and netted 16 points. She added four rebounds and an assist to her stat line.

Next Up

Iowa State will return to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday where No. 1 Baylor awaits. The Cyclones and Bears are set to play at 3 p.m. That game will be televised on FSN.