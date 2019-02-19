Winnebago Board to Hold Short Session

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 9am with a brief agenda. First, the board will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders regarding the condition of secondary roads in the county. He will address snow removal, repairs, and upcoming projects for the county road department.

The board will then hear about an agreement with the North Iowa Safety Coalition for safety services. The board annually enters into this agreement and is expected to approve the contract for the upcoming fiscal year.

Drainage matters will then be discussed. The board will hear of any new projects or may propose one. They will also hear discuss current drainage issues with members of the Auditor’s Office.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room in the Winnebago County Courthouse.