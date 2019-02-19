Waldorf Cheerleaders Take Third in Final Regular Season Competitions

The Waldorf cheerleading team tuned up for their postseason with a solid performance Sunday at the Morningside Cheer Triangular.

The Warriors turned in a team score of 54.75 to place third at the event, which was won by the host school, Morningside, with a score of 79.25.

Mount Mercy placed second with a score of 60.00.

The event was the final competition of the regular season for the Waldorf cheerleading team, which next heads to the NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance Northwest Grouping National Qualifier on Friday in Fremont, Neb.