Arenas Signs With Warrior Womens Soccer

The process of building a championship soccer program continues for the Waldorf women’s soccer team, which added another piece to the puzzle of success in January.

Warriors head coach Lugo Arenas is pleased to announce that forward Courtnie Turner, from Farmington, Minn., has signed a National Letter-of-Intent to attend Waldorf and play for the Warriors as a freshman starting in the fall of 2019.

“To have the opportunity to continue to play soccer at the collegiate level means a lot to me,” Turner said. “It shows that the work I’ve put in for 14 years has paid off and I can accomplish whatever I put my mind to.

“I’m so grateful to have received an opportunity like this and to join the Waldorf team.”

After visiting the campus and meeting with Coach Arenas and Warriors assistant coach Melanie Chandler, Turner says “Waldorf felt like the right fit.”

A two-year letter winner with the Farmington Tigers and a starter as a senior, Turner was a standout on the field and in the classroom as academically she is a member of the National Honor Society.

“Courtnie brings loads of athleticism to our team,” Coach Arenas said of the future Warrior. “She’s a very versatile player that can thrive in various positions.

“Tactically she is another piece to the puzzle for how we’d like to play next year.”