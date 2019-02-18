Warrior Bowling Teams Climb Final Standings at Hoosier Classic

Both Warrior bowling teams made a determined charge Sunday during Baker game action, climbing in the standings to finish strong at the Hoosier Classic.

The Waldorf women’s team climbed four spots to finished 31st overall in the power-packed tournament featuring 66 women’s teams, while the Waldorf men’s team moved up one spot to finish 35th in a field of 78 college squads.

Competing in the team-format Baker games, the Warrior women turned in a score of 2,575 pins on Sunday to finish with a two-day score of 7,671 at the tournament.

The Warrior men rolled a score of 2,694 on Sunday in Baker action to finish with a team total of 8,131.

The tournament was the final regular season event for the Waldorf bowling teams, who now get three weeks off to prepare for the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Intercollegiate Team Championship Sectionals held March 8-10, at the Stardust Bowl in Addison, Ill.