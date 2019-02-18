Waldorf Baseball Splits in Season Opener

The Warriors got a true test to open their 2019 season and came through strong, splitting a weekend series at Central Baptist.

After going extra innings in both games Saturday, falling 3-2 in 9 innings to the host Mustangs before rallying for a 12-8 win in 8 innings in the nightcap, the Waldorf baseball team once again split a nonconference twinbill Sunday, falling 8-7 to Central Baptist before closing the weekend with an 8-4 victory.

“We fought hard all weekend as a team,” Waldorf head coach Joe Tautges said. “Our starters gave us a chance to win, we could have won all four.

“The offense came alive in game two and we scored enough runs,” Waldorf’s coach added.

“And defensively, for the first time being outside, I was really impressed with how we played.”

Nic Tebeau earned the win on the mound for the Warriors (2-2 overall) in Saturday’s doubleheader, while Kyle Froom pitched Waldorf to victory on Sunday against a Mustangs team (5-8) that began its season on February 1 and came into the series with nine games already under its belt.

Offensively, Joey Ponder hit a two-run homer in Sunday’s Warrior win, while Dusty Rogers added a three-run homer in today’s twinbill, and Cal Fazzio hit a home run in yesterday’s doubleheader.

“There’s some things we need to clean up, obviously, but there’s things we learned this weekend,” Tautges said.

The Warriors season continues next weekend with games against Science and Arts of Oklahoma and LSU-Alexandria on Saturday in Joplin, Mo., then against Graceland and Culver-Stockton on Sunday in Missouri.

Complete game stats from the weekend series at Central Baptist were not provided.