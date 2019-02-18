Vanriper Sentenced on Forgery Charges

Jeremiah Vanriper of Albert Lea, MN, was sentenced on the charges of Count 3 and Count 4, “Forgery,” both class D felonies, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 10, 2018. For each count, Vanriper was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharges were suspended and Vanriper was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services.