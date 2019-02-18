Vanriper Sentenced on Forgery Charges

February 18, 2019 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Vanriper Sentenced on Forgery Charges

Jeremiah Vanriper of Albert Lea, MN, was sentenced on the charges of Count 3 and Count 4, “Forgery,” both class D felonies, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 10, 2018.  For each count, Vanriper was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.  The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharges were suspended and Vanriper was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services. 