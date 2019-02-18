Melva Agnes Indvik, age 81 of Forest City, IA passed away February 16, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 10:00 A.M. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 A.M. and lunch to follow on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Forest Evangelical Lutheran Church, 546 West M St., Forest City, IA with Rev. Wayne Halvorson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa or the donor’s choice.