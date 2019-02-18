Hancock County Board to Work on Voting Issues and Budget

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am this morning to discuss a resolution for a budget appropriations amendment to the fiscal year 2018-19 budget, which is the current fiscal year. The board will hold a public hearing on the matter at 9:30am then possibly vote on the matter afterwards.

The board will turn its attention to voting issues in the last election. By rule, absentee ballots must be received by a specified date, however, if the postmark is no legible, then the ballot is thrown out. There is a growing base of supporters who feel that is unfair. The voter has vast their ballot, but due to a stamping error or malfunction at the post office, so it will not count. The board will consider a resolution that petitions Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature to revise Iowa Code 53.17(2) Pertaining to Absentee Ballots. The board may consider signing a letter of support to Governor Reynolds.

Hancock County Engineer Adam Clemons will outline and discuss the 2019 Right of Way Acquisition Policy, then take bids on several road projects.

Drainage issues will consume the remainder of the meeting in the Hancock County Courthouse. The board will consider signing a certificate of substantial completion on projects being done by Larson Contracting on Drainage District 1 and 2 West Main Lateral 24 and Drainage District 38 Main A. The certificate acknowledges the work completed up to December 12th. It now holds the company responsible for work done after that date.

Ivan Droessler, an engineer assigned to evaluate Drainage District 7 BR 60 Open Ditch. He will discuss the situation with the board and possibly obtain quotes for the work. Normally the county would be responsible for getting quotes, but the project cost falls under the limit needed for county intervention.

The board will conclude with an information meeting with nine landowners on Drainage District 43 Lateral 1. Options on whether to clean, repair or improve the lateral will be discussed along with related costs.