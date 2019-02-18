Hancock County Accepts Positive Audit

Hancock County has received some positive financial news. Hancock County’s fiscal year 2017-2018 audit report was recently released, and Supervisor Jerry Tlach says the audit shows no bad news.

To continue to keep the county in-line financially, the board is looking at ways to address overall wellness for its employees. Hancock County Health System recently presented the board with various wellness screening options.

In other news, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors have been discussing a tile repair project that seems never-ending to landowners in Drainage District #57. Tlach tells about that project.

After holding an informal hearing with the landowners in Drainage District 57, more issues have surfaced. Tlach describes those issues.