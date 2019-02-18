Grothe Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Kray Grothe of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Operating While Intoxicated – Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 11, 2018. Grothe was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Grothe was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Grothe’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT. Grothe also pled guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Fifth Degree,” a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $65.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.