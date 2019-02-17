Rural Iowa 360 to Assist Goldfield With It’s Housing Project

Communities around Eagle Grove are working hard to improve housing opportunities. Goldfield is looking to add 13 new residential building lots located on the campus of the old school. The city will use the streets around the old school lot to hold down costs for new streets.

The construction will be done in 3 individual phases through a partnership with Rural Housing 360, a newly created agency in Iowa that assists in constructing new homes for middle income families and individuals.

Communities such as Belmond are also looking to partner with Rural Housing 360. Clarion continues to explore the idea and may join shortly.