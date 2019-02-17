Industrial Stormwater Training Workshop Scheduled for March

Mark your calendars and plan to attend the March 19th session of “The Bottom Line on Industrial Stormwater.” This workshop is a repeat of the one held in November 2018. There was so much demand that not all the interested attendees could be accommodated. If you missed the November workshop, now is your chance to register.

Industrial and commercial facilities with “stormwater discharge associated with industrial activity” are required to obtain permits, typically known as General Permits #1 and #3. This training opportunity has been developed to help those facilities understand their permitting requirements, develop pollution prevention plans, and implement best management practices with the goal of staying in compliance.

The workshop, scheduled for March 19, 2019, is presented by the Iowa Stormwater Education Partnership (ISWEP) and co-sponsored by DNR.

Who should attend? Company managers, site supervisors, environmental managers and staff, consultants, contractors, and others.

Presentations will feature experts on industrial stormwater permitting and compliance, including:

Patti Cale-Finnegan (ISWEP): “Why are you here? Basics of industrial stormwater permitting”

Joe Griffin, Iowa DNR: “What is the IDNR process and implementation expectations?”

Rebecca Svatos, Stanley Consultants: “How to implement stormwater pollution prevention plans”

Alison Manz, Iowa DNR Field Office 4: “How to comply with your permit and keep DNR and the public happy”

Allison Sambol, Felsburg, Holt, and Ullevig: “Keeping it clean – best management practices to control runoff”

Chuck Corell, Cargill Starches, Sweeteners and Texturizers North America

Registration information. For questions or more information, contact Patti Cale-Finnegan, patticf59@gmail.com or 515-490-4684.