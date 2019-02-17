Bryan Sentenced on Burglary Charges

February 17, 2019

Spencer Bryan of Forest City, pled guilty to Count 1 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on May 27, 2018.  Bryan was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs.  Bryan was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  Bryan was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. 