Bryan Sentenced on Burglary Charges

Spencer Bryan of Forest City, pled guilty to Count 1 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on May 27, 2018. Bryan was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Bryan was placed on probation for a period of 3 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Bryan was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.