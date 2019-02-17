Arruda Sentenced on Possession Charges

Ronda Arruda of Woden, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor,” stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 17, 2018. Arruda was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and costs. Arruda was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Arruda was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.