Waldorf Athletics Makes Generous Donation in the Fight Against Cancer

The Waldorf Athletic department teamed up in the fight against cancer last month, and on Thursday the Warriors efforts amounted to a donation of more than $600 to the Winnebago County Relay for Life.

Waldorf athletic promotions coordinator Jenna Quinn gave the money raised for the Relay for Life by the Warriors – $636 – to American Cancer Society representative Steve Lovik.

This year’s Winnebago County Relay for Life will be June 22 at the Winnebago Courthouse Square in Forest City, Iowa.

The donation by the Warriors brings the total in just the past two years to almost $1,400 raised by Waldorf Athletics as part of the Coaches vs Cancer basketball program.

This year, the Warriors held fund-raising events across campus during the week of January 21-26, a week of events which culminated in the Coaches vs Cancer game on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Hanson Fieldhouse.

“I’m really proud of all the efforts made by both basketball teams, the cheer team, and the rest of the Waldorf athletic department,” Quinn said after making Thursday’s donation. “One of my favorite parts about my job is using sports to promote and raise money for a great cause, and Coaches vs Cancer is a perfect example.”