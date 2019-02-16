State Wrestling Tournament Consolation Final Results

Consolation Finals
4th 106 Clayton McDonough Central Springs Freshman 49-2 7-2 Damon Huston Midland, Wyoming Sophomore 45-2
4th 113 Jakob Whitinger Nashua-Plainfield Junior 46-4 5-0 Hagen Heistand Logan-Magnolia Freshman 50-3
7th 120 Gabe Rolon Eagle Grove Sophomore 36-19 12-8 Cauy Fitch COMI Senior 33-4
8th 126 Tyler Helgeson Lake Mills Junior 35-9 3-0 Bryce Trees North Butler-C Senior 43-7
7th 132 Jacob McBride Newman Catholic Senior 46-2 Med Forfeit Dillon Lynott West Sioux Junior 44-6
6th 138 Caiden Jones Lake Mills Senior 47-5 3-2 Cael Frost Don Bosco Sophomore 39-9
4th 160 Elijah Wagner Lake Mills Sophomore 50-4 6-4 Drew Venteicher Belle Plaine Junior 35-2
3rd 182 Tucker Kroeze Belmond-Klemme Senior 42-6 6-3 Carter Murray GT-RA Senior 39-5
5th 220 Joel Mendoza Eagle Grove Junior 48-6 6-5 Chance Strough Belle Plaine Senior 28-6
5th 285 Chandler Redenius West Hancock Junior 41-5 7-0 Trenton Dirks Westwood, Sloan Senior 40-6
4th 113 Sam Nelson Clear Lake Sophomore 33-7 3-2 Brayden Graff Sergeant Bluff-Luton Freshman 49-6
6th 120 Joe Sullivan Osage Junior 50-7 3:14 Caleb Fuessley Center Point-Urbana Senior 42-2
8th 126 Averee Abben Osage Sophomore 45-13 5:48 Joe Waters Spirit Lake Park Senior 30-5
7th 132 Remington Hanson CGD Sophomore 32-14 0:27 Gage Long Ballard Sophomore 34-18
5th 145 Keaton Wilson CGD Senior 30-15 0:23 Colby Tool PCM Senior 43-3
6th 152 Braxton Doebel Clear Lake Senior 34-6 11-1 Mitchel Mangold West Delaware Senior 36-8
6th 160 Zach Williams Osage Junior 49-4 4:10 Wes Cummings PCM Senior 40-4
6th 170 Spencer Mooberry Osage Sophomore 52-6 13-3 Jarron Trausch PCM Senior 41-7
3rd 195 Dalton Chipp Hampton-Dumont Senior 42-3 3:15 Thomas Bentley Red Oak Senior 28-4
5th 220 Kade Hambly Clear Lake Senior 32-7 2:59 Mike Hoyle Solon Senior 45-3