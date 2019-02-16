State Wrestling Tournament Consolation Final Results

|Consolation Finals
|4th
|106
|Clayton McDonough
|Central Springs
|Freshman
|49-2
|7-2
|Damon Huston
|Midland, Wyoming
|Sophomore
|45-2
|4th
|113
|Jakob Whitinger
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|46-4
|5-0
|Hagen Heistand
|Logan-Magnolia
|Freshman
|50-3
|7th
|120
|Gabe Rolon
|Eagle Grove
|Sophomore
|36-19
|12-8
|Cauy Fitch
|COMI
|Senior
|33-4
|8th
|126
|Tyler Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Junior
|35-9
|3-0
|Bryce Trees
|North Butler-C
|Senior
|43-7
|7th
|132
|Jacob McBride
|Newman Catholic
|Senior
|46-2
|Med Forfeit
|Dillon Lynott
|West Sioux
|Junior
|44-6
|6th
|138
|Caiden Jones
|Lake Mills
|Senior
|47-5
|3-2
|Cael Frost
|Don Bosco
|Sophomore
|39-9
|4th
|160
|Elijah Wagner
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|50-4
|6-4
|Drew Venteicher
|Belle Plaine
|Junior
|35-2
|3rd
|182
|Tucker Kroeze
|Belmond-Klemme
|Senior
|42-6
|6-3
|Carter Murray
|GT-RA
|Senior
|39-5
|5th
|220
|Joel Mendoza
|Eagle Grove
|Junior
|48-6
|6-5
|Chance Strough
|Belle Plaine
|Senior
|28-6
|5th
|285
|Chandler Redenius
|West Hancock
|Junior
|41-5
|7-0
|Trenton Dirks
|Westwood, Sloan
|Senior
|40-6
|4th
|113
|Sam Nelson
|Clear Lake
|Sophomore
|33-7
|3-2
|Brayden Graff
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|Freshman
|49-6
|6th
|120
|Joe Sullivan
|Osage
|Junior
|50-7
|3:14
|Caleb Fuessley
|Center Point-Urbana
|Senior
|42-2
|8th
|126
|Averee Abben
|Osage
|Sophomore
|45-13
|5:48
|Joe Waters
|Spirit Lake Park
|Senior
|30-5
|7th
|132
|Remington Hanson
|CGD
|Sophomore
|32-14
|0:27
|Gage Long
|Ballard
|Sophomore
|34-18
|5th
|145
|Keaton Wilson
|CGD
|Senior
|30-15
|0:23
|Colby Tool
|PCM
|Senior
|43-3
|6th
|152
|Braxton Doebel
|Clear Lake
|Senior
|34-6
|11-1
|Mitchel Mangold
|West Delaware
|Senior
|36-8
|6th
|160
|Zach Williams
|Osage
|Junior
|49-4
|4:10
|Wes Cummings
|PCM
|Senior
|40-4
|6th
|170
|Spencer Mooberry
|Osage
|Sophomore
|52-6
|13-3
|Jarron Trausch
|PCM
|Senior
|41-7
|3rd
|195
|Dalton Chipp
|Hampton-Dumont
|Senior
|42-3
|3:15
|Thomas Bentley
|Red Oak
|Senior
|28-4
|5th
|220
|Kade Hambly
|Clear Lake
|Senior
|32-7
|2:59
|Mike Hoyle
|Solon
|Senior
|45-3