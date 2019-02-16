FFA Week Begins Today

Thousands of Iowa FFA members will be celebrating National FFA Week, starting today and all next week. Scott Johnson, executive director of the Iowa FFA Association, says these young people are tomorrow’s leaders of America’s number one industry, agriculture. Drive Your Tractor to School Day remains one of the organization’s most popular events in Iowa, and one of the most visible.

FFA membership in Iowa hit an all-time high last year with more than 15,400 students wearing the familiar blue jackets. Johnson says membership has continued to grow over the past several years.

The number of chapters statewide last year hit 242, which was also a record, one Johnson hopes to again surpass this year. The Iowa FFA Association provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education, what he says is a growing field.

The week gives members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture through events including: service activities, appreciation breakfasts, dress-up days and Agricultural Olympics.

IowaFFA.com

